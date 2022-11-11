Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,519 in the last 365 days.

A “Declaration on Global Commitment to Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home” was signed by First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

AZERBAIJAN, November 11 - 11 november 2022, 16:00

A “Declaration on Global Commitment to Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home” has been signed in the city of Samarkand.

The Declaration developed at the initiative of the Republic of Turkiye was signed by First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, and wife of the Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai.

The declaration mentions the need to promote the efficient use and reuse of exhaustible resources and reduce waste generation through recycling in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It is also recognized that there is a strong link between sustainable waste management, resource efficiency and climate change. The declaration expresses commitment to the implementation of a sustainable waste management strategy. According to the document, the promise is made to promote a zero-waste approach around the world and share best practices. The declaration calls on UN member states, civil societies, the private sector and the media to adapt their strategies and approaches to accelerating the transition to a circular economy and reducing the impact of waste on climate change.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also signed the Declaration.

You just read:

A “Declaration on Global Commitment to Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home” was signed by First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.