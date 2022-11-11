A “Declaration on Global Commitment to Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home” was signed by First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

A “Declaration on Global Commitment to Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home” has been signed in the city of Samarkand.

The Declaration developed at the initiative of the Republic of Turkiye was signed by First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, and wife of the Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai.

The declaration mentions the need to promote the efficient use and reuse of exhaustible resources and reduce waste generation through recycling in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It is also recognized that there is a strong link between sustainable waste management, resource efficiency and climate change. The declaration expresses commitment to the implementation of a sustainable waste management strategy. According to the document, the promise is made to promote a zero-waste approach around the world and share best practices. The declaration calls on UN member states, civil societies, the private sector and the media to adapt their strategies and approaches to accelerating the transition to a circular economy and reducing the impact of waste on climate change.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also signed the Declaration.