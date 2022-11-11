Oregon Leading Design Studio Promotes Catalan Culture with Innovative New Toy Collection: "Soca The Catalan Pooping Log"
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that signals its growing prominence in the digital design industry, Zucchi Studios, Inc. today announced its expansion into the gaming and toy industry with the launch of Soca, the Catalan Pooping Log. The innovative toy collection includes toys, videos, a book, and apps that help children and adults learn about Catalan culture while encouraging self-acceptance and positivity.
Soca is based on the Tió de Nadal, a traditional Catalan Christmas character that "poops" presents for those who take care of it. Like the Tió de Nadal, Soca is a character that brings joy and good luck to those who welcome it into their lives. Soca's never-ending energy and adorable persona often get him into trouble as he travels the world to learn about other cultures' unique traditions.
Zucchi Studios created Soca to promote Catalan culture and traditions to a wider audience. The company also hopes that Soca will help children and adults learn to accept themselves and others for who they are. Thanks to its fun and festive design, Soca is sure to be a great addition this holiday season!
If you would like to learn more about Soca, the Catalan Pooping Log, please visit www.poopinglog.com. Here you can find videos, games, plush toys, and songs all based on this unique tradition.
