Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation the First of Its Kind in Abu Dhabi to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation is the first therapy center to become a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in Abu Dhabi. The CAC designation is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and requires staff complete autism-specific training and certification to ensure they can better assist and serve their autistic clients.

“The certification helped my staff to look at autism from a different point of view and be more empathetic. The training speakers were well known and from trusted sources,” said Sharifa Yateem, owner of Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation.

Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation tailors all programs to each child’s needs and ensure the individual is in the center of the program and their voice is heard. Staff focus on the strengths of the individual and incorporate Applied Behavior Analysis mindfully into their programs. The Center offers social and communication programs, functional behavior assessments, feeding programs, academic and life skills programs, early interventions, pre-transition skills, and many more, depending on the client.

“IBCCES is excited to work with Sharifa Yateem Center in taking additional steps to enhance staff knowledge and tools to provide the best care to their autistic clients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “We look forward to furthering our efforts in the MENA region to help more professionals expand upon their skills and understanding to meet the needs of the autism community.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate professionals around the globe including the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. With one in six people having a sensory disorder and a rising autism diagnosis rate in the region, IBCCES established a second headquarters in Dubai to help fill the cognitive disorder training gap for professionals working with and assisting these individuals. IBCCES’ programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation

Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation is made up of dedicated and passionate staff. We tailor all programs to your child’s needs and ensure that families, teachers or other stakeholders are empowered to generalize programs. We use evidence-based practices to ensure your child has a happy, independent and high quality of lifestyle.