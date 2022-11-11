Growers Oxide Launches Product To Treat HpLVD In Plants
Growers Oxide, a Canadian company, has launched an innovative new cleaning solution to treat hop latent viroid in plants.KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growers Oxide, a Canadian company focusing in manufacturing safe and healthy disinfectant solutions, has launched their signature product Growers Oxide. This compound is primarily used for a grow room disinfectant, and has revolutionized the growing process by providing a safe disinfectant viable for all parts of a grow room. Designed for various horticultural applications, Growers Oxide is an eco-friendly and highly effective grow room disinfectant developed and tested by Canadian growers. Growers Oxide works by harnessing the power of oxygen through a unique form of stabilized chlorine dioxide. This technique creates a fast-acting antimicrobial disinfectant.
One common complaint among growers alike is the infiltration of Hop Latent Viroids, or HpLVD in their plants.
Typically HpLVD infections happen when an infected plant or clone is brought into a healthy grow facility, and then the pathogen spreads quickly to other plants.
While exact research about this pathogen’s transmission is ongoing, it is known that HpLVD can be spread through mechanical transmission – which occurs when pruning tools are used on an infected plant, and used again on a healthy plant. The pathogen can also spread through plant seeds, though the transmission rate is yet to be determined. This pathogen can be difficult to detect and fully eradicate. Typically an infected garden or grow room will look healthy, but the plants are in fact asymptomatic. This presents a problem for gardeners, who may not know that HpLVD is present and spreading to other plants. Prevention is the best protection against Hop Latent Viroid.
Launched in 2022, Growers Oxide is the only disinfectant on the market with the signature compound designed directly to eradicate HpLVD in plants entirely.
Growers Oxide is a safe and clean disinfectant designed for grow rooms, grow tents, greenhouses, nurseries and more. Growers Oxide keeps your facilities clean and safe from bacterial and microscopic pathogens, keeping your production running smoothly. Growers Oxide kills mold and eliminates odours safely and effectively. It even eliminates viruses and bacteria from your environment to create a safer public space. It is not a harsh chemical and it doesn’t leave harmful residue. Growers Oxide is a ready-to-use formula that is gentle to users but tough on germs. It is NSF Certified for food contact surfaces and listed as a category IV (lowest approved category) pesticide with the EPA. Trust Growers Oxide to keep your plants, and rooms clean and healthy.
