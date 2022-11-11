Submit Release
22A5005132/2nd Degree Agg Domestic/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5005132

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/10/22 @ 0840 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 147 Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

OFFENDER: Nicholas Philips

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault                                                                                                                                       

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the date time above, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence at 147 Canaan Mobile Home Park in the town of Canaan for a family disturbance.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Nicholas Phillips had assaulted the victim and was in Violation of his conditions of release.  Phillips was held at Northern State Correctional Facility and is due in Essex County Court on Monday, November 14th at 1230 hours. 

 

 

 

