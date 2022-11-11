22A5005132/2nd Degree Agg Domestic/Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005132
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/10/22 @ 0840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 147 Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic and Violation of Conditions of Release
OFFENDER: Nicholas Philips
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the date time above, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence at 147 Canaan Mobile Home Park in the town of Canaan for a family disturbance. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Nicholas Phillips had assaulted the victim and was in Violation of his conditions of release. Phillips was held at Northern State Correctional Facility and is due in Essex County Court on Monday, November 14th at 1230 hours.