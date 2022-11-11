Submit Release
Under Secretary Jenkins travel to Brussels and Amsterdam

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Brussels, Belgium and Amsterdam, the Netherlands on November 14-16 to attend the 11th EU Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Conference and the 2022 Multinational Conference on Missile Defense. The Under Secretary will make keynote remarks at both conferences and participate in bilateral meetings and side events in support of continued U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships on issues of arms control, disarmament, nonproliferation, and missile defense.

