Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market Size Worth $8.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.6%: AMR

Rise in application of tetrahydrofuran in several end-use sectors such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, and others and rise in population and rapid urbanization have boosted the growth of the global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The THF market has been recovering at a rapid pace due to its dependence on the pharmaceutical sector as a solvent for pharmaceutical formulation development.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17854

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.2 billion CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 282 Segments covered Application, End Use, and Region Drivers Rise in application of tetrahydrofuran in several end-use sectors such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, and others Rise in population and rapid urbanization Opportunities Rise in fashion consciousness among people Surge in adoption of western culture in developing countries Restrains Health-related disorders of tetrahydrofuran if used beyond concentration limits



Covid-19 Scenario:

The THF market has been recovering at a rapid pace due to its dependence on the pharmaceutical sector as solvent for pharmaceutical formulation develop.

Moreover, the building & construction sector is expected to get back on track due to strong public investment and attractive government policies.

The global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region. Based on application, the polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17854

By end use, the paints and coatings segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market.

The global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Alfa Aesar, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Inc, EMCO Dyestuff, Merck KGaA, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Oakwood Products, Inc., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS, Solventis, TCI America, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tetrahydrofuran-thf-market/purchase-options

About Allied Market Research:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com