MILK PARTNERS WITH PANDA GLOBAL AS THE OFFICIAL PERFORMANCE DRINK OF THE PANDA CUP FINALE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, New York, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MilkPEP (yes, real dairy milk) announced today a partnership with gaming organization Panda Global. As the official performance drink of the Panda Cup Finale featuring Super Smash Bros.™, Milk will have a large presence at the circuit's inaugural championship event from December 16-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Novo Theatre at LA Live.

MilkPEP is excited to debut their new title as the presenting sponsor of the ‘2022 Panda Cup Finale’ - the culmination of the Panda Cup Series where the top players in Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate compete for a spot in the Grand Finals on December 18 at the Novo Theatre at LA Live. A strong supporter of performance, Milk is extending support, acknowledgement and awareness to the gaming community through in-real-life and virtual touch points that matter to the community. From an on the ground event presence, to influencer alignment, to prize contribution, Milk is conceptualizing ways to not only align with this year’s Panda Cup but enhance the gamer’s experience altogether.

“When it comes to competition, dairy milk has been fueling athletes for centuries but we realize that athletic performance extends well beyond the traditional gym or sports field,” says Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “Gaming requires speed, coordination, and mental acuity - all critical elements of performance. Milk recognizes gamers as the athletes they are and we are thrilled to be partnering with Panda Global and Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.™, one of the most popular competitive games among high school and collegiate gamers, to demonstrate how dairy milk’s nutrients can help benefit gaming performance.”

Gaming takes an immense amount of skill and focus - requiring hydration and nutrients including protein to keep them going. With 13 essential nutrients in one 8 oz glass including high-quality protein, real dairy milk (or chocolate milk!) helps gamers stay fueled and hydrated to power through long gaming sessions.

"There is nothing like a refreshing, cold glass of milk after an intense game. We couldn't be more proud to have our official performance drink be one of the most nutritious and wholesome drinks that comes to mind, and as a physician this is a drink for gamers I can really get behind!” says Dr. Alan Bunney, CEO of Panda. “Milk doesn't just want to be your go-to drink though, they genuinely want to help our community and create positive change in our space through the Panda Cup, which makes us a perfect fit. We can't wait for people to see what amazing things they can do thanks to milk!"

As it currently stands, fifty percent of Panda Global’s player base is under the age of 24 and, according to NewZoo, 90% of Gen Alpha and Gen Z are gaming enthusiasts while 70% of them are turning to games to socialize. This partnership aims to remind teens and tweens of the inherent benefits of dairy milk while simultaneously demonstrating how milk can be a resource for fueling and refueling their active lifestyles - which includes gaming.

As the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Panda Cup FInale, Milk will be announcing additional details around their partnership and activations in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can find out more about dairy milk and dairy milk’s benefits at GonnaNeedMilk.com.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.



About The Panda Cup

The Panda Cup is a licensed North American Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee Competitive circuit featuring qualifying events across the USA, Canada and Mexico. The circuit strives to create and foster a fun and welcoming space for players to compete while simultaneously boosting support for Super Smash Bros. tournaments and competitors.

Contact The Panda Cup on Twitter twitter.com/pandacup, visit website pandacup.com or email pandacup@panda.gg.





