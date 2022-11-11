JetASAP Releases September to October Activity Report on Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators

JetASAP flyers have experienced an overall 1% average increase in hourly rates as the holiday season approaches

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , a live private aircraft charter marketplace, connects flyers directly to over 700 charter operators, commission free. The trip requests being submitted by flyers through the app have already increased substantially in the first week of November. JetASAP recommends that flyers get their upcoming trips in the app as soon as their travel plans are confirmed as they anticipate a very busy holiday season. JetASAP clients receive an average of six quotes per trip request and may begin receiving quotes as quickly as five minutes from the request.

Following an overall 11% hourly rate decrease through the summer months, JetASAP flyers experienced a slight 1% overall average increase in hourly rates as the industry moves into peak season and holiday travel. This is balanced primarily from the larger 12% increase in hourly rates for Heavy Jets and 10% decrease in hourly rates for Turbo Props. To a lesser extent, Light Jets saw a 6% increase and Mid Jets saw a 3% decrease, while Super Mids remained relatively unchanged. This pricing data is based on 1,965 quotes received by flyers through the app during those 60 days. The company is the only independent source to share quote information that is received directly from charter operators. Since its inception in September of 2020, the company has accumulated valuable charter rate data never published before.

Sep-Oct Activity Report – Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators 2022 September October 30 – Day Change TURBO PROP $3,818 $3,435 -$383 10% Decrease LIGHT JET $6,602 $7,035 $433 6% Increase MID JET $8,044 $7,792 -$252 3% Decrease SUPER MID JET $10,724 $10, 787 $63 0.6% Increase HEAVY JET $12,336 $13,960 $1,624 12% Increase

All average hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing.

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. Data was collected from September through October 2022 and is based on 1,965 quotes received by flyers through the app. Hourly rates are "All In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

Recent examples of quotes received by flyers through JetASAP:

Oxford, MS – Denver, CO (Turbo Prop) Pilatus PC-12 $15,963

Miami, FL – Savannah, GA (Turbo Prop) King Air 90 $8,260

Stuart, FL – Syracuse, NY (Light Jet) CJ3 $13,881

Cleveland, OH – Naples, FL (Light Jet) Citation I/SP $17,780

Chicago, IL – Belmar, NJ (Mid Jet) Hawker 800XP $ 12,352

Bozeman, MT – Charlotte, NC (Mid Jet) Lear 60 $27,278

Sherman, TX – New Orleans, LA (Super Mid Jet) Falcon 50 $15,000

Reno, NV – Wilmington, NC (Super Mid Jet) Hawker 1000 $38,620

Indianapolis, IN – Miami, FL (Heavy Jet) Legacy 600 $35,550

Munich, Germany- Chicago, IL (Heavy Jet) Gulfstream 450 $125,820

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP provides subscribers with a full suite of services to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 1,000+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

348298@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetasap-releases-september-to-october-activity-report-on-hourly-cost-for-on-demand-charter-operators-301675662.html

SOURCE JetASAP