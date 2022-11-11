SANESolution Slashes Prices on its Groundbreaking Viscera-3® POSTbiotic Supplement to Help Combat The Dual Inflation And Digestive Issue Epidemics

As inflation hits a 40-year high and the cost of essential goods skyrockets, many hard-working Americans are pinching pennies just to put food on the table, leading them to cut back on pricier healthy foods in favor of lower quality options that are not only less expensive but also less nutritious.

As inflation hits a 40-year high and the cost of essential goods skyrockets, many hard-working Americans are pinching pennies just to put food on the table, leading them to cut back on pricier healthy foods in favor of lower quality options that are not only less expensive but also less nutritious. Unfortunately, the problem with low-quality foods is that they often lack the nutrients necessary for our bodies to function properly, which can worsen the gastrointestinal symptoms of the estimated 64 to 70 million Americans affected by digestive diseases(1).

"To help ensure nobody has to cut back on essential self-care during these uncertain financial times, we are significantly reducing the price of our innovative gut health supplement Viscera-3®," said Jonathan Bailor, Founder, and CEO of SANESolution.

Over the past 20 years, scientists have discovered that the gut is a significant factor in long-term health and disease prevention. The cells and bacteria that make up the microbiome of the gut are not only responsible for correct digestion and nutrient absorption, but they also defend against a large number of diseases. When the microbes in the gut are out of balance, it can lead to allergies, obesity, diabetes, cancer, and more.

Matthew Olesiak, M.D., the Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, said, "To support gut health, many people seek relief from probiotic and prebiotic supplements. However, most of them have never heard of POSTbiotics and are unaware of their crucial role in the body, despite emerging evidence indicating that they are significantly more important for both gut and immunological health."

POSTbiotics are the byproducts of bacterial fermentation of fiber in the colon. When probiotics feed on prebiotics (fiber) they produce postbiotic metabolites. Though "byproducts" sound unimportant, experts believe that POSTbiotics are responsible for most of the health benefits commonly attributed to probiotics.

One of the most-studied POSTbiotics is butyrate, which doctors call "optimal" for gut health. In clinical research studies, butyrate has been shown to support:

Digestive and gastrointestinal health, reducing painful gas and bloating(2)

A reduction of intestinal inflammation, which can ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)(3, 4, 5)

Immune health(6)

A healthy inflammatory response(7)

Optimal brain function(8, 9)

Healthy insulin, metabolism, and weight(10, 11)

Though much sought-after for gut health, butyrate alone cannot be used in supplement form because it's known as an "unstable" molecule that dissolves before it reaches the colon, where it's needed to provide multiple health benefits. However, the Viscera-3® POSTbiotic supplement uses a groundbreaking, patented molecular innovation that ensures its safe passage to the colon(12).

"We call it Viscera-3® because joining three molecules of butyrate with one molecule of glycerol stops the digestive system from breaking down this POSTBiotic, getting the best results ever seen for gut and immune health," said Dr. Olesiak.

During his research, Dr. Olesiak discovered four other nutrients also shown to synergistically and naturally support gut health, including magnesium and chromium, which he also included in the formula to create the ultimate supplement for a healthy gut and body.

Backed by this patented molecular innovation, Viscera-3® is the breakthrough POSTBiotic gut and immune health product of 2022, as it delivers the digestive, immune, metabolic, and overall health benefits promised but not delivered by pre- and probiotics and can eliminate the need for probiotic and prebiotic supplements.

Viscera-3® is available for purchase nationwide for the heavily discounted rate of $19.99 per bottle containing 45 capsules.

For more information or to purchase Viscera-3®, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Viscera-3-Postbiotics-TRI-Butyrate-Supplement/dp/B08GQF6B15/

About SANESolution:

SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com/.

SANE Viscera-3® Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

CoreBiome™ Tributyrin

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

Scientific References

