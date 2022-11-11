Frazier & Deeter Recognized as Best Firm for Equity in Leadership and Best Firm for Women

The Accounting MOVE Project Recognizes the Firm for 9th time.

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm, was named a Best Firm for Equity Leadership and a Best Firm for Women by the Accounting MOVE Project. FD is the only firm based in the Southeast to receive this honor nine times.

The Accounting MOVE Project measures and supports the advancement of women in accounting and consulting firms. The MOVE report outlines tactics that women, advocates for women, and firm leaders can take to ensure that women CPAs can achieve their aspirations for their careers and drive firm growth in the process.

"Frazier & Deeter has a long history of investing in our team by offering training, mentoring, and workplace flexibility. Today, 35% of our firm's partners and principals are women and we are excited to continue building an environment where all employees at all levels have the opportunity to thrive both personally and professionally," noted Seth McDaniel, CEO and National Managing Partner.

"Our firm's brand promise, Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference, helps us create a sustainable culture focused on improvement and supporting our people, clients and community," said Kandace Freeman, DEI Program Manager. "To build on this foundation, we continue to focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that educate and create equitable opportunities for our amazing team."

"Now more than ever women need a third-party stamp of approval like the MOVE Project lists and the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance to find firms where they can grow and thrive. Traditional career paths are changing so quickly that firms can hardly keep up. The 2022 Move Project shows fresh avenues of advancement," said Cindy Stanley, Executive Director of the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 40 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. The firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Canadian Public Accountability Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. FD's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference®, and the firm focuses on consistently exceeding expectations by supporting clients' evolving needs as their businesses grow.

About the Accounting MOVE Project

The Accounting MOVE Project is based on the MOVE methodology, developed by research partner Wilson-Taylor Associates, Inc., which investigates the factors proven to be essential to women's career success:

M – Money: fair pay practices;

O – Opportunity: advancement and leadership development;

V – Vital supports: work-life programs that remove barriers;

E – Entrepreneurship: operating experience for managing or business ownership

Since 2010, the Accounting MOVE Project has measured and supported the advancement of women at accounting and consulting firms. MOVE is the only annual benchmarking project that both counts and advocates for women in the profession.

The MOVE Project advisory board includes leaders from association partners the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance and founding sponsor Moss Adams.

See the archives of MOVE Project reports at https://accountingmoveproject.com/archives/

