Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers Mortgage-Free Homes to Gold Star Families in Honor of Veterans Day

Staten Island, NY, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgages on 21 homes belonging to Gold Star families. The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.

"On Veterans Day we honor those who volunteered to serve our country, who knowingly put their own lives at risk to keep us and our country safe. We honor the memory of 21 soldiers who did not make it home to their families. I am proud to say the families of these heroes will always have a place to call home, thanks to the generosity of people across this great country," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

These homes are in 11 states stretching across the country and include:

US Army Sergeant First Class Scott Fuhs - Raeford, NC

US Army Staff Sergeant Gregory Santiago - Fayetteville, NC

US Army Sergeant First Class Troy Caraway - Hope Mills, NC

NC Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 D'Angelo McKinnon - McLeansville, NC

USMC Sergeant David Kenneth John Kreuter - NC

US NAVY Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Rodman - Virginia Beach, VA

USMC Captain Katherine Thomas - Alexandria, VA

US NAVY Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Stout - Chesapeake, VA

US Army Major Paul Voelke - Springfield, VA

US Army Staff Sergeant Michael Cardenaz - Chula Vista, CA

USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Boyles - Tracy, CA

US Army Specialist Jason Garner - Hazel Green, AL

USMC Sergeant David Wallace - Roseville, IL

US Air Force Major Andrew Nissen - New Braunfels, TX

US NAVY Chief Petty Officer Patrick Wade - Oak Harbor, WA

US NAVY Commander Charles Harris II - St. Petersburg, FL

US Army Master Sergeant Luis DeLeon-Figueroa - Crestview, FL

US Army First Sergeant Casey Hart - Baton Rouge, LA

US Army Specialist Jeffrey Estlack - Mesa, AZ

US Army Sergeant Joseph Stifter - Peculiar, MO

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal to reach 1,000 mortgage-free homes delivered across the country to our nation's military and first responders by the end of the year.

Join us on our mission to provide mortgage-free homes to the heroes and the families they leave behind by donating $11 per month at T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

