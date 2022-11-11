Atomo Coffee Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022

Atomo Coffee's Molecular Cold Brew earns recognition by TIME for Best Invention in the food and drink category.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atomo announced its selection as one of the most innovative beverages in TIME's Best Inventions of 2022. Atomo's beanless cold brew was called out by TIME as "a shockingly close coffee dupe at a fraction of the environmental cost". Focused on creating a great tasting coffee that is better for the planet, Atomo's cold brew contributes 93% less carbon emissions and 94% less water usage than conventional coffee.

"The Atomo team has spent the last 4 years developing the best coffee for the planet and it's an honor to be recognized alongside a league of other incredible inventions," says CEO, Andy Kleitsch.

Atomo Coffee has released 3 SKUs of cold brew this year and continues to exceed consumers expectations through blind taste tests vs traditional cold brew options.

"We appreciate TIME's recognition and are honored to be selected," says COO, Ed Hoehn. "As more people become aware of and try our cold brew, they understand we have made something special."

TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See Atomo's feature here: https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2022/6225194/atomo-coffee-molecular-cold-brew

To purchase Atomo Coffee visit Atomo's website at www.atomocoffee.com

About Atomo Coffee

Founded in 2019, Atomo is a Seattle-based, food-tech startup that has reverse-engineered the coffee bean—producing an outstanding beanless cold brew coffee that tastes great and does good. Atomo envisions a world where customers never have to compromise on their values, taste, or the planet, for a great cup of coffee.

About TIME's Best Inventions List

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

