The Low Profile 23mm Heatsink Side Mount with a Crossflow Fan
World's smallest cross flow fans work with heatsinks to offer 23mm height profilePLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLC Inc., a US manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, extended its products by combined with the heatsinks as ACM series and are in immediate availability. ACM series offer the heatsinks side mount with fan to achieve the low profile 23mm~30mm with the thermal resistance from 2.0C/W to 0.25C/W. The unique design allows customers to design a variety of the lowest profile products, and turn-key modules widely using in high reliable electronics cooling, thermoelectric cooling/heating, micro air curtain and where space is limited.
The new ACM series’ increasing airflow volume and pressure, further expands its applications into higher power of heat or cold dissipation. Because of its high reliable design, it is very beneficial for mission-critical cooling in aerospace, scientific instruments, portable electronics and etc.. The ACM series offers five models measured in heatsink width from 1”(25.4mm) to 5”(127mm) with unique profile range 23~30mm. All crossflow fans have the built-in tachometer sensor. The speed can be controlled by regulating 5VDC or 12VDC. It also can be controlled by PWM. The full ball bearing system supports motor continuously running with life expectancy greater than 65K hours with RoHS compliance.
