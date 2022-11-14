Charlotte Observer Names CapTech a Winner of The Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

The CapTech team is proud to be recognized by our hometown newspaper as a Top Workplace. We strive to be the best company to work for and to work with and this award helps to confirm that goal.” — CapTech Managing Director, Les Morelock

CHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech Consulting), a US-based technology consulting firm, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The CapTech Charlotte team is proud to be recognized by our hometown newspaper as a Top Workplace. We strive to be the best company to work for and to work with and this award helps to confirm that goal,” said CapTech Managing Director, Les Morelock. “Even during these recent difficult times, CapTechers supported our Charlotte community with thousands of volunteer hours supporting multiple Charlotte non-profits. Second Harvest Foodbank of Metrolina, Habitat for Humanity, Road to Hire and Beds for Kids are just a few of the organizations that CapTech has supported with our time.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”



About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting their hands dirty as they design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com

