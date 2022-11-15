Levin reports 44m USD Net Fee Income in third financial year

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin’s 2022 result means they have recorded 230% CAGR since inception, across their first 3 years of trading, placing the company among the fastest growing in the world. The tech talent marketplace connects highly specialised candidates with companies in FinTech, HealthTech, GreenTech, RetailTech and EdTech through their operating businesses Storm2, Storm3, Storm4, Storm5 and Storm6. The company now employs over 600 people globally, having doubled their employee base across the Summer of 2022, while adding NYC, Dallas and Hamburg to their offices in London, Singapore and Amsterdam. Levin also won several industry awards in 2022 including the SME 500 Singapore Award and Best Global FinTech Recruiter at the Wealth & Finance Awards.

Founder James Brown commented “We are continuing to see every major industry disrupted by technology-driven market entrants on a global level; our mission is to connect these companies with the rare, specialised talent they need to succeed and scale. Internally, we have built a highly engaged and talented team of people to execute the plan. Our Leadership team have made highly ambitious expansion plans for 2023 as we continue to invest heavily in our own people, while aiming to service a higher volume of clients around the world.”

Edward Ogden, Lead Investor from Puffin Point commented “2022 has been another outstanding year for Levin, which is particularly impressive considering the market headwinds they have faced every year since inception. This year the board at Levin have chosen to enter both new sectors and new territories, while appointing key personnel which reflect a business in its tenth year rather than its’ third.”



For media enquiries, please email chelcie@grouplevin.com