Roth Capital Partners to Host 11th Annual Roth Technology Event

Event to Feature One-on-One Meetings Between Institutional Investors and Senior Company Management from Select Companies across a Variety of Technology Sub-Sectors

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth), a full-service investment bank renowned for serving emerging growth companies today announces that it will host the 11th Annual Roth Technology Event on November 16, 2022 at the Yale Club in NYC.



This event will provide investors with the opportunity to meet with executive management teams from approximately 50 public companies operating within the Technology sub-sectors. Meetings will consist of 40-minute management-investor meetings to provide Roth clients with extensive interaction to gain in-depth insights into each company.

“We have always focused our conferences on enabling participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with a wide variety of investors,” comments Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. “Technology, in its various forms, has become increasingly widespread in our daily lives. The 11th Annual Roth Technology conference will provide our Analyst-picked list of small and mid-cap companies the opportunity to share insights and provide operational updates to the host of institutional investors that will be in attendance.”

Roth’s Technology and Media Senior Research Analysts that will be participating throughout the event include: Darren Aftahi, Suji Desilva, CFA, Jeff Martin, CFA, Richard Baldry, CFA, and Scott Searle, CFA.

This event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information and registration, please see www.roth.com/nytechday2022, or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 192 transactions for its technology clients, with total transaction value of over $12.1 Billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 11/10/2022)

AGENDA:

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 16, 2022

8:00am - 9:00am - Registration & Morning Coffee

12:45pm - 1:30pm - Buffet Lunch

9:00am - 5:00pm - 1x1/Small Group Meetings

VENUE:

The Yale Club , 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017



Participating Companies Include – As of 11/10/2022

This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein

Company Name Company URL ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) https://www.acmrcsh.com Adara Acquisition Corp./ Alliance Entertainment (ADRA) https://www.aent.com/ Aeva, Inc. (AEVA) https://aeva.ai Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIRG) https://airgain.com/ Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) https://akoustis.com American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) https://www.amsc.com/ Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) https://appliedblockchaininc.com/ Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) https://arberobotics.com Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) https://asuresoftware.com Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) https://aviatnetworks.com/ Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX:BLN) https://www.blacklinesafety.com/ Blacksky Technology, Inc. (BKSY) https://www.blacksky.com/ Calix, Inc. (CALX) https://www.calix.com/ Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) https://www.cerberussentinel.com/ CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) https://curiositystream.com D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) https://www.dwavesys.com/ Digi International Inc. (DGII) https://digi.com Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) https://directdigitalholdings.com/ EdTechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II/ zSpace, Inc. (EDTX) https://zspace.com/ eGain Corporation (EGAN) https://egain.com Galata Acquisition Corp./ Marti Technologies (GLTA) https://www.marti.tech/en/ Gogo Inc. (GOGO) https://gogoair.com Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) https://hut8mining.com/ Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX:KITS) https://www.kits.com/ KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) https://www.korewireless.com/ LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX:LSPK) https://lifespeak.com/ LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) https://www.livexlive.com/ LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) https://www.liveperson.com/ Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) https://loop.tv/business/ MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) https://www.maxlinear.com/ Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) https://www.mondee.com/ Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) https://nauticusrobotics.com/ NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) https://nv5.com Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) https://perion.com Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) https://www.phunware.com/ Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX:PRL) https://www.propelholdings.com/ QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) https://www.quicklogic.com/ Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) https://reservoir-media.com Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) https://riotblockchain.com Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) https://www.rocketlabusa.com/ SiTime Corporation (SITM) https://sitime.com Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) https://smithmicro.com The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) https://thehackettgroup.com TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) https://transact-tech.com Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) https://valens.com Veritone, Inc. (VERI) https://www.veritone.com Vitalhub (TSX:VHI) https://www.vitalhub.com/ Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) https://zetaglobal.com

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Company URL B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https://b2idigital.com/ Crowe LLP https://www.crowe.com/about-us InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ Lowenstein Sandler LLP https://www.lowenstein.com/about-us

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC

