Blue Rhino Expands Home Delivery to Fort Myers, Florida

/EIN News/ -- WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), announced today another expansion of its home delivery service, this time to the Fort Myers, Florida, area. In addition to purchasing or exchanging for a ready-to-grill tank at any of the dozens of convenient stores that offer Blue Rhino propane, Fort Myers residents can now have a fresh, cleaned, and leak-tested Blue Rhino tank or two delivered directly to their front door.



“Recent storm activity in Florida has reminded us yet again just how valuable it can be to have Blue Rhino propane on hand when recovering from a hurricane or tropical storm,” Blue Rhino Vice President of Operations Geoffrey Jaynes said. “In addition to fueling backyard fun, Blue Rhino propane is capable of handling many other important tasks, like fueling heaters and cooking food when the power is out. We are proud to expand this convenient service to the residents of Fort Myers.”

Fort Myers residents can confirm the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery by entering their ZIP code at BlueRhino.com . Users can exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. After providing additional delivery details, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. A turnaround time of approximately 48 hours can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and it is not necessary to be present for the delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.

In addition to Fort Myers, Blue Rhino's home propane delivery markets now include – Atlanta; Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Island, New York; Miami; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Mobile, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com . For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com .

Contact: communications@ferrellgas.com