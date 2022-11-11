ZeroFlucs Adds Former Don Best Sports Managing Director Benjie Cherniak as Strategic Advisor

Australian-based sports wagering start-up ZeroFlucs announced Friday that Benjie Cherniak, principal at Avenue H Capital and former managing director of Don Best has joined the organisation as a strategic advisor.

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based sports wagering start-up ZeroFlucs announced Friday that Benjie Cherniak, principal at Avenue H Capital and former managing director of Don Best has joined the organisation as a strategic advisor.

ZeroFlucs provides software that enables sports betting operators to dramatically augment their pricing offerings while leveraging their own existing data sources and relationships. Market deliverables include Same-Game and Same-Race parlays, blended betting, and overall content enhancement such as additional markets.

Having achieved significant market penetration in Australia, the year old upstart is now targeting international operators, with the emerging North American market front and center.

With 15+ years of industry experience in both the US and international markets, Cherniak will play a pivotal role in ZeroFlucs growth trajectory.

On the new partnership, Cherniak said:

"ZeroFlucs technology is a game changer for race and sportsbook operators. That they can significantly augment market offerings is a big win - but that they can do so utilizing an operator's existing pricing feeds ensures pricing accuracy and an enhanced user experience, thus differentiating from the competition. I'm thrilled to be aligning with Steve and his capable team as they introduce their technology stateside and beyond."

ZeroFlucs founder and Australian wagering industry veteran, Steve Gray commented:

"Working with Benjie has been absolutely pivotal for us: helping us refine our product positioning and messaging, as well as providing contacts and market insight. Benjie is a proven commodity in the space. Nearly every operator has worked with him in some capacity over the years and everyone in the industry respects his understanding of the market. It's hard to imagine a better partner for us on this journey."

Contact Information:

Steve Gray

Founder, ZeroFlucs

sales@zeroflucs.io

+61400369689



Related Images











Image 1: Benjie Cherniak Joins ZeroFlucs





Benjie Cherniak has joined ZeroFlucs, an Australian wagering startup as a strategic advisor.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment