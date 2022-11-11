Submit Release
KMT-Hansa Announces Resumption of Trading

/EIN News/ -- ANGUILLA, British West Indies , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of trading on Monday November 14, 2022, the securities of the Company would resume trading through the facilities of the NEX.

About KMT-Hansa Corp.

The Company has initiated a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives. The Board’s strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company’s current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate alternatives for the Company which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition by or a merger that may involve all or part of our business or assets and any other strategic alternatives that may be identified during its strategic review.

For further information please contact:

Jay Vieira
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Email: kmthansa@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


