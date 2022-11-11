Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth

Rangel's extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company's hyper-growth with partners across key regions

Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.

"Syxsense has seen hyper-growth over the last two years as organizations – and the partners serving them – have realized the value of consolidating endpoint security and management into a single solution. As we've added new capabilities around mobile device management and Zero Trust, the interest across the channel community has exploded," said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. "Jose brings a level of experience and leadership that will allow us to capitalize and expand on the channel success we've already had and help us build a world-class channel organization that will empower partners."

Rangel has more than 18 years of channel leadership experience revamping and transitioning channel programs from fulfillment models to partner proactive ecosystems, increasing partner-initiated pipeline and robust deal registration co-sell opportunities by more than 50%. He has worked with established channels from EMC to start-ups like Nasuni, Datadobi, and HYCU, and has extensive experience building global partner ecosystems with VARs, service providers, system integrators, and value-added distributors. Rangel and his channel programs have been recognized multiple times by leading channel publications and he was named a 2021-2022 CRN Channel Chief.

"Syxsense is fundamentally changing how organizations manage and secure endpoints, and this presents amazing opportunities for channel partners and MSPs that are looking to give customers new solutions that save time and money, while increasing security and management efficacy," said Jose Rangel, VP of Global Channels at Syxsense. "The company is experiencing massive growth, driven by real product innovation. I'm excited to step in and work with the team to help further expand a channel organization that will drive sales, empower partners, and ensure customers success."

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading provider of innovative, intuitive endpoint security and management technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to help customers predict and remove security threats across all devices including mobile. Syxsense is the first unified security and endpoint management platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management (vulnerabilities, patch and compliance) and layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex,™ all through a single cloud-based platform, enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between teams. The always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com

