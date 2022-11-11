Michelle King of King Family Therapy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma can have lasting negative physical and emotional effects, and if left unresolved, it can lead to lifelong health complications. But no matter what happens to you, your wounds do not need to rob you of joy for the rest of your life. By seeking the help of trained professionals, you can heal your pain and move towards recovery and feeling whole again.

Michelle King is an experienced registered Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in trauma, anxiety, and addiction, with a focus on EMDR therapy.

“I utilize EMDR therapy to help my clients with body, mind, and spirit so they can break free from trauma and live a meaningful life. Many people who go through hardships or distressing life events may feel so let down that they lose hope. The truth is that we can’t change the past, but we can effectively heal from it. EMDR therapy helps transform you from feeling isolated and alone and does so in a safe, effective, and efficient manner.”

Developed by psychologist Francine Shapiro, EMDR, which stands for “Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing,” treats anything from trauma to addiction, anxiety, eating disorders, and panic attacks.

Describing EMDR as a brain-based therapy, Michelle explains how EMDR actually works. The brain has three parts: what we can call the “thinking brain,” the “feeling brain,” and the “primitive brain.” When a “regular” memory is processed, it is stored in the thinking brain, while traumatic memories are stored in the primitive brain, which is where the fight/flight/freeze response can get activated. In an EMDR session, Michelle facilitates bilateral stimulation, typically through eye movements, which reprocesses a traumatic memory and basically moves it from the primitive brain to the thinking brain. Afterwards, a person’s responses to trauma change, and the negative thoughts that have been causing them so much pain no longer have a strong emotional charge. They can become more at peace and once again, life can be good. Of course, every case is unique and results can vary, but EMDR therapy is scientifically proven to be very effective.

Before becoming a therapist, Michelle was a Nonprofit Director, Educator for the Deaf, and Private Educational Specialist. She decided to become a psychotherapist after a decade of teaching and working with deaf children and their families. After completing graduate school, she transitioned into a therapist role and began her work in various addiction treatment centers across Los Angeles. While working with individuals struggling with addiction, she began to notice that trauma was a common occurrence and it was worth focusing on more in depth. Michelle became a Certified EMDR Therapist and was blown away by how effective it was. Eventually, she expanded into her own private practice where today she is helping hundreds of people find happiness, clarity, and restoration of their overall health and well-being.

“Not only is EMDR therapy so effective, but it doesn’t have to involve pills or medication. It is a holistic, natural, and empowering way to get better. So many people experience a certain degree of trauma, whether it’s “little T” trauma or “big T” trauma. With EMDR therapy you can get to the root of your problems so you can truly find solace even in your darkest times.”

Michelle states that through the power of EMDR therapy you can change the way you see yourself and turn your negative thoughts and perceptions into healthy positive ones. She is honored to have gained the trust of her clients so they can share their most extreme vulnerabilities. Michelle is passionate about helping as many people as she can.

“EMDR therapy is very powerful in helping to cope with the past and move forward from the psychological and emotional roadblocks encountered in the journey of life. Not only can you finally find inner peace, but you can also attain a higher state of being that manifests into purpose and passion. You can live your very best life. I am here to help you acquire that.”

For more information, visit www.kingfamilytherapy.org

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno