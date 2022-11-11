AAR earns 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designations

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, Illinois, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer Gold designation and 2023 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designations were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Military and Spouse Friendly® Employer. AAR is committed to cultivating a culture where the contributions and capabilities of our military personnel are deeply valued,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s President and CEO. “We also recognize that military service impacts the whole family and that is why we are proud to invest in initiatives and create opportunities for military families, including spouses and other family members.”



“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense.”

AAR will be showcased as a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

