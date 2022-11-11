Attractive Opportunities In Global FPGA Market - Forecast to 2022-2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " FPGA Market by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (≤16 nm, 20–90 nm, and >90 nm), Vertical and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027", The growth of this market is driven by factors such as rising adoption of FPGAs by defense contractors and agencies to facilitate development of cutting-edge technologies, increasing use of FPGAs in high-speed radars and rising use of FPGAs in industrial networking solutions.

“The FPGA market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2022 to 2027..”

Key players in the FPGA Market

Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) (US),

Intel Corporation (US),

Microchip Technology Inc. (US),

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US),

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US),

QuickLogic Corporation (US),

Efinix, Inc. (US),

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. (US),among others

Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) (US) is known for the invention of field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable systems on a chip (SOCs) and adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAP). The company offers products under two categories: Advanced Products and Core Products. The Advanced Products category consists of product families, including Versal, UltraScale+, UltraScale, and 7-series FPGA product families. The continued focus on new product launches and collaborations has helped the company to maintain its reputation as one of the most valuable brands. Xilinx Inc. (US) focuses on extensive R&D to strengthen its product portfolio. In 2021, the company spent USD 904 million, i.e., 28.7% of its overall revenue on R&D activities. As of April 2021, Xilinx owns over 5,300 issued patents and 1,300 pending patent applications across the globe.

Intel Corporation (US) is one of the leading providers of microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, embedded processors and other devices related to communications and computing. Intel Corporation offers various FPGAs and SoC FPGAs that find applications in the automotive, computer & storage, embedded vision, medical, military & aerospace, and test & measurement verticals. It offers some of the high-end FPGA products under its Stratix 10 Series, Stratix 5 Series, and Arria 10 Series. The company focuses on extensive R&D to strengthen its product portfolio. In 2021, Intel Corporation spent 19.2% of its overall revenue on R&D activities, which is one of key strengths of the company among other market players in FPGA market.

FPGA Market Dynamics

Driver: Proliferation of AI & IoT technologies worldwide

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are increasingly adopted in various industries for complex motor controlling and vision processing applications.

These applications demand high-level computing capabilities, along with real-time deterministic system behavior. FPGAs are among the devices witnessing increased global adoption in various applications owing to their hard-deterministic capabilities. The adoption of AI and IoT in various fields has facilitated new business models to carry out significant technological advancements in FPGAs. From intelligent buildings and connected cars to smart power grids and smart city infrastructures, FPGAs play an important role in all innovations related to AI and IoT.

According to The Mobile Economy 2022 report by GSM Association, the number of IoT connections worldwide accounted for 15.1 billion units in 2021 and is expected to surpass the 23.3 billion units mark by 2025. FPGAs are extensively integrated into IoT and AI-based devices. The exponential increase in the penetration of these systems across the globe will fuel the FPGA market growth over the forecast period.

Restraint: Potential security threats due to hidden bugs in FPGAs

Security vulnerabilities due to hidden bugs in FPGAs are restraining the market growth. Field-programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) have a re-programmability feature unlike traditional hardware chipsets and ICs.

These feature helps developers to achieve desired functionality or application after manufacturing. However, these re-programmability features make FPGAs vulnerable to security attacks. Some of the FPGAs have hidden bugs in their hardware which may lead hackers to steal important data and get complete access control over the chipset.

In April 2020, scientists from Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy, Germany and Horst Gortz Institute for IT Security at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), Germany discovered a security bug named ‘Starbleed.’ This bug is integrated into hardware, and it can only be removed by replacing the FPGA chipset.

Opportunity: Rising demand for FPGAs in high bandwidth devices for high-end applications

The rising demand for high-end applications, such as multimedia and broadcasting in cellular networks, has activated the need for high bandwidth devices. This has led companies to develop newer technologies capable of providing required bandwidth and reliable links in the wireless environment.

The high bandwidth memory (HBM) provides a pathway to address the bandwidth gap between the memory storage and the computing storage. The HBM is integrated with FPGA through a silicon interposer, which helps achieve the interconnection required by the HBM interfaces. Pairing the HBM core with the memory host device eliminates resources for external memory interfaces and makes them suitable for high bandwidth devices.

The increasing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence has also led to surging demand for high-bandwidth devices for fast and highly reliable data transfer. This is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Challenge: Lack of improved and standardized verification techniques

The functional reliance of FPGAs on register-transfer level (RTL) designs and their verification is a challenge for the growth of the FPGA market.

FPGAs require verification techniques to reduce their development cycle time and incorporate technological advancements. The verification of FPGAs mainly depends on the debugging of their components. The existing verification techniques, such as constrained-random and coverage-driven simulation, formal property checking, and assertion-based verification, were introduced into the market more than 15 years ago.

As FPGA technology has become more efficient in terms of size, performance, and power, there is a requirement for superior and advanced verification techniques. However, a new verification process suitable for such advancements is yet to be developed and introduced in the market.

