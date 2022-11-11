Industrial Cybersecurity Market will Reach Nearly USD 26.92 Billion at a CAGR of 4.7% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 17.83 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Investment by governments to deter industrial cyber-attacks.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An upsurge in the demand for connected devices in the industries to deploy automation has led to an increase in the online security threats which would play a crucial role in driving the growth of industrial cyber security.

Industries are the backbone of a nations’ economy and the loss suffered by industries as a result of industrial cyber-attacks would be reflected on the economy of the country, thereby pulling governments attention to invest in the industrial cybersecurity to ensure the safety of the industrial operations.

High cost involved in doing innovations in industrial cyber security may restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region in the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. Rise in industrialization and a boom in automation in countries like China and India would play a crucial role in the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market in this region.

Top Profiled in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report:

• IBM Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Honeywell International Inc

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• Dell Inc

• Symantec Corporation

• Kaspersky Lab

• Rockwell Automation Inc

Market Segmentation:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Network Security

• Application Security

• Endpoint Security

• Wireless Security

• Cloud Security

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Ethernet Switches

• Gateway

• Router

• Others

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Firewall

• Antivirus

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

• SCADA encryption

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Identify and Access Management (IAM)

• Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Manufacturing and Chemical

• Oil and gas

• Transportation

• Power Grid

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Industrial Cybersecurity industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Industrial Cybersecurity Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

