Iodine Market Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers- Algorta Norte Sa, Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd., Godo Shigen Co

Iodine market: Diverse applications of Iodine based products, elevated application of halogens in LCDs, and rising awareness about iodine deficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global iodine market is forecast to reach USD 1,208.3 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

In the last decade, there has been a growing awareness of iodine deficiency in the developing regions. Understanding of the negative impact of iodine deficiency, have a positive effect on the growth of the market. Continuous emphasis on R&D activities in the chemical industry is also propelling market growth. Since the last decade of the 20th century, there has been an exceptional development in the organic chemistry of polyvalent iodine compounds. The rising interest in halogen compounds is associated with active oxidizing properties of polyvalent iodine components. Increased buying capacity of individuals in developing regions and expansion of the electronics industry is another mentionable factor. The development of the electronics industry has elevated the demand for LCDs, wherein the element is used in optical polarizing films.

Key participants include ISE Chemicals Corporation, SQM, Iofina PLC, Cosayach Compañía De Salitre Y Yodo, Algorta Norte Sa, Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd., Godo Shigen Co., Ltd, Toho Earthtech Co., Ltd, Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., Calibre Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The iodine market held a market share of USD 861.7 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

In regards to form, the organic compounds segment generated the highest revenue of USD 482.5 Million in 2018, with the fastest growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. The high demand for this halogen in the organic compound form due to its diverse application in various end-user industries like- in the agrochemical industry and pet food sector contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Source, the Caliche Ore segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 413.6 Million in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Factors like economic feasibility and effectiveness of extracting the halogen from caliche ore results in high preference of this source among the manufacturers, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

Form Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Inorganic Salts and Complexes

Organic Compounds

Elemental & Isotopes

Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Natural Brines

Caliche Ore

Seaweeds

Recycling

Extraction process Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Carbon Absorption

Blow-out

Ion Exchange

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceuticals

X-Ray Contrast Media

Catalysts in Polymer Processing

Optical Polarizing Films

Fluorochemicals

Animal Feed

Human Nutrition

Iodophors

Biocides

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

