Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Growth Analysis, Trends and Business Opportunities 2021-2031

The Business Research Company's "Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Report 2022” forecasts the SIP trunking services market size is expected to grow from $11.61 billion in 2021 to $19.46 billion in 2026 at a rate of 10.9%. The global session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $32.80 billion in 2031.
SIP trunking allows users to achieve instant ROI and it is expected to drive the SIP trunking market.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Trends
Companies in SIP trunking services are offering Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) to businesses of all sizes to reduce costs, gain greater control of their inbound and outbound call traffic and better manage their numbers. BYOC SIP trunking also helps increase redundancy and resilience, by reducing the dependence on the service provider.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Overview
The session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market consists of sales of session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that is offered by a communications service provider that uses the SIP protocol to provide voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the on-premises phone system and the public switched telephone network (PSTN). The SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, session management, administration and teardown. SIP trunks are sold as a replacement for the digital primary rate interface (PRI), which is based on time-division multiplexing (TDM).

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
· By Type – Hosted, On-Premise
· By Organisation Size - Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprise
· By End-User – BFSI, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications And It, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail,

Media And Entertainment, Others
· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market. 

Market Size Data 
· Forecast period: Historical and Future
· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth SIP trunking services market research.

