COPEL - Adjusted EBITDA of R$1.1 billion in 3Q22 and R$4.1 billion in 9M22 (+3.4% vs. 9M21)
CURITIBA, PARANá, BRASIL, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,134.9 million in 3Q22, an amount 11.8% lower than the R$1,286.6 million recorded in 3Q21. This reduction is mainly due to the reduction in revenue from electricity sales to distributors, given that TPP Araucária did not dispatch in the period (compared to 641 GWh dispatched in 3Q21) and the negative effect of the IPCA (Consumer Price Index – Broad) on transmission assets (IPCA of -1.32% in 3Q22 against 3.02% in 3Q21), partially offset, mainly, by the better result of Copel Distribuição (adjusted EBITDA of R$529.8 in 3Q22, against R$466.8 in 3Q21) and the positive impact of the improved hydrological scenario on power generation plants. It is noteworthy that manageable costs, excluding provisions and reversals, fell by 6.3%, in real terms.
The main factors that explain the result are:
(i) the decrease of R$117.3 million in the equity in earning of subsidiaries, mainly due to the negative impact of the IPCA on the transmission assets of the joint ventures; and
(ii) the R$32.8 million increase in “third-party services”, basically due to higher expenses with maintenance of the electrical system, call center and consulting services.
These events were partially offset by:
(i) a better performance by Copel Distribuição, mainly due to the 1.0% growth in the grid market in the period (considering the offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation – MMGD), the tariff readjustment, which had an average effect of 16.5% in the tariffs for the use of the distribution system (TUSD), and the higher remuneration with leasing and rentals, with emphasis on the greater volume of sharing posts/fixing points and the contractual adjustment by the General Market Price Index (IGP- M);
(ii) a better result in the purchase and sale of electricity, essentially due to the more favorable hydrological scenario in 3Q22, with an average GSF of 75.10%, against 51.25% in 3Q21;
(iii) the entry of the Vilas Wind Power Complex into the generation portfolio, an asset acquired on November 30, 2021.
The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ir.copel.com
Conference Call: November 11, 2022 – Thursday
English: 8:00 a.m. – UST
Broadcast through Internet
Live webcast at ir.copel.com
