Eye Health Supplements Market Size to Gain US$ 2,382.96 million by 2027
Eye Health Supplements Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Alcon Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Notable Players in global MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye supplements are nutritional products that help maintain eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements prominently comprise vitamin A, lutein and zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, gamma-linolenic acid, and others. These nutritional supplements help sustain eye function, reduce the development of age-related eye diseases, and protect eyes from harmful radiations.
Increasing prevalence of eye diseases and rising number of geriatric population are among the major factors fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing industrial developments are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of eye health supplements and lack of product availability hinder the growth of the eye health supplements market. Additionally, the APAC countries are facing challenges due to the rising incidences of COVID-19. As per the data of Worldometer, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,739,512 in APAC on August 17, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the dependency on digital devices and consumers are becoming aware of the effects of prolonged use of these devices such as mobile and laptops. Due to these factors millennials are spending more on eye supplements.
Download PDF Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012955/
Eye supplements are nutritional products which care recommended to maintain eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements prominently comprise vitamin A, lutein & zeaxanthin, omega 3 fatty acids, gamma-linolenic acid, and others.
Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the eye health supplements Market. The eye health supplements market majorly consists of the players Nordic Naturals, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., The Nature's Bounty Co., AMWAY, Pfizer Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Vitabiotics Ltd., Alliance Pharma PLC., and Allergan plc. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the companies have utilized inorganic strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnership, and collaborations.
Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the eye health supplements market:
In Oct-2019, Bausch + Lomb launched PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula minigel eye vitamins in the US. The new minigels replaced the currently offered PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula soft gels, offering patients an easier-to-swallow option. It contains the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute (NEI) for people with moderate to advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) following the landmark AREDS2 clinical study.
In Jul-2019, The company launched Ocuvite Eye Performance vitamins in the US. These nutritional supplements are designed to meet the changing needs of consumers while further expanding the company's eye vitamin portfolio.
Jun-2018, Bausch + Lomb, is a leading eye health company and introduced Ocuvite Blue Light eye vitamins, a nutritional supplement formulated with lutein and zeaxanthin. This formulation of eye nutrients includes high levels of lutein and helps protect eyes from the blue light that reaches the macula, which is responsible for our central vision.
Have a Question? Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012955/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10357
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the global demand for various supplements. Despite the growing demand for health supplements such as eye health, vitamin, and mineral products, there is a shortage of supplement ingredients such as lutein and zeaxanthin due to difficulty in sourcing ingredients and interruptions happening in the global supply chain operations.
The global eye health supplements market is segmented by ingredient type, indication, and form. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented into lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, coenzyme Q10, flavonoids, astaxanthin, alpha-lipoic acid, and others. The lutein and zeaxanthin segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the flavonoids segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on indication, the eye health supplements market is segmented into age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract, dry eye syndrome, and others. The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the dry eye syndrome segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on form, the eye health supplements market is segmented into tablet, capsule, and drops. The capsule segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American Academy of Ophthalmology are a few primary and secondary sources that were studied while preparing this report.
Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012955/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn