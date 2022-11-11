Digital Genome Market Size to Hit US$ 31.3 Billion by 2030| Exhibit at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Digital Genome Market is expected to clock US$ 31.3 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Digital Genome Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Digital Genome Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The increasing technological advancements pertaining to the digital genome, growing adoption of personalised medicine, constantly evolving disease patterns, and rising research and development activities pertaining to the digital genome are the major factors fuelling market growth. The digital genome's increasing technological advancement is propelling market growth. For instance, July 2021, GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS, a global healthcare data-sharing network, collaborated on developing genomic-based AI to advance cancer care. The incorporation of genomics-based artificial intelligence into oncology workflow solutions would be a game changer for integrated cancer medicine and future clinical research, which is increasingly reliant on the ability to identify patients who are most likely to respond to new therapies.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the digital genome has been segmented into

Sequence & Analysers Instruments

Dna/Rna Analysis Kits

Sequencing & Analysis Software

Sample Preparation Instrument

The sequencing and analysis instrument is expected to command a sizable market share. Sequence analysis is the process of subjecting a DNA, RNA, or peptide sequence to any of a variety of analytical methods in order to better understand its features, function, structure, or evolution. Methodologies used include sequence alignment and searches against biological databases, among others. Several market participants are also contributing to market growth. For instance, with the launch of the TruSight Software Suite in July 2020, Illumina, Inc. introduced turn-key data analysis solutions to accelerate and facilitate the adoption of whole-genome sequencing. Additionally, in May 2022, customers using Illumina NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 sequencing systems and the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler will benefit from a seamless, cloud-based workflow, according to NanoString Technologies, Inc. As a result of the aforementioned developments, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global digital genome market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is expected to dominate the overall genomics market throughout the forecast period due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, increasing government entities' investment in research, raising patient awareness, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, all of which are contributing to the growing technological advances in this sector and rising demand for biotechnological procedures in the region. The current global pandemic has created numerous opportunities for domestic market participants operating in the space. For instance, in March 2021, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. launched the Linea COVID-19 Selective Genomic Surveillance Mutation Panel to improve the utility of the United States' limited Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) resources in tracking SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) at the local, state, and federal levels.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global digital genome market include

Biomérieux

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Inscripta Inc.

GE Healthcare Genomic Health, Inc.

Pacific Bioscience

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen Quest Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton

Dickinson And Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The digital genome market is competitive, with several global and international market players present. Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies used by the key players to increase their market presence.

