Global Invoice Factoring Market Is Expected to Reach $4618.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in open account trading and technological advancements such as automated devices drive the growth of the global invoice factoring market.By application, domestic segment garnered the highest share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global invoice factoring market was estimated at $1946.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $4618.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1946.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4618.9 Billion CAGR 9.4% No. of Pages in Report 342 Segments Covered Type, Application, Enterprise Size, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in open account trading and technological advancements such as automated devices Restraints Lack of stringent regulatory frameworks Opportunities Adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the leading sectors

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of businesses across the world were opting for factoring to fulfill short-term cash requirements, which impacted the global invoice factoring market positively.

This drift is also likely to persist post pandemic too.

The global invoice factoring market is analyzed across segments such as type, application, enterprise size, provider, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the resource factoring segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period. The non resource factoring segment is also discussed in the study.

By application, domestic segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than four-fifths of the global market. The international segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The small and medium sized enterprises segment, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.5% throughout the forecast period.

By provider, the banks segment garnered more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The NBFCs segment, simultaneosuly, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe generated more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global invoice factoring market report include Porter, Adobe, Barclays Bank UK PLC, ICBC, Intuit Inc., American Express Company, and Lloyds Bank. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the invoice factoring market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing invoice factoring market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the invoice factoring market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market invoice factoring market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global invoice factoring market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Recourse Factoring

Non-recourse Factoring

Application

Domestic

International

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Provider

Banks

NBFCs

Industry Vertical

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Staffing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

