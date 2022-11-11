Biobanks Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 83.82 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Increasing emphasis on genetic testing is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 83.82 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.

Growing technological advancements is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Process automation, robotics, data analytics, and other swiftly evolving technological advances are pushing the revolution of biobanks, and biospecimen science. The evolution of biobanks from a collection of frozen specimens to the virtual biobanks offers countries and its economic and healthcare systems a massive potential for transformation. The instantaneous emphasis of rapidly developing biobanks appears to be on the understanding of diseases, and drug discovery, among others.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disease-Oriented Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Services

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Human Organs

Human Tissues

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Biobanks market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, population-based biobanks are likely to grow at a rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. Population biobanks emphasize identifying the nation or geographic region of origin of healthy donors from DNA analysis and identify specific ethnic cohorts for enrollment for the purpose of the study. The significance of population-based biobanks is that they combine genomics with public health research by enabling population-selective cohort studies.

By storage type, the automated storage type is likely to grow at a faster rate of 5.1% in the forecast period. Automated storage provides the likelihood of defragmentation and, therefore, efficient deployment and optimization of storage space. This is of utmost importance owing to the presence of several dynamic processes in biobanks. At present, automated storage types provide various combinations of temperature handling and storage.

By product type, equipment contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The high demand for equipment is owing to the growing demand for storing of biosamples in biobanks.

By specimen type, human tissues accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the forecast period. Human tissue is vital for advancement in knowledge of disease mechanisms and pathways. Research deploying human tissue can progress a fundamental understanding of human biology, aid develops disease diagnosis methods, treatment protocols, and future therapies.

By application, therapeutics held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. Biobanks support health care enabling novel therapeutic strategies. Disease-oriented biobanks were formed to encourage the study of human ailment pathogenesis to recognize likely therapeutic strategy.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% in the forecast period, owing to the growing healthcare investments in nations including China and South Korea, among other factors.

