Latin America OTT Platform Market Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Report by 2022- 2027 | Amazon Prime, Netflix.

Latin America OTT platform market expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.29% during 2022-2027 with some of the key players - Amazon, Home Box, Movistar, and Netflix.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Latin America OTT Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Latin America OTT platform market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.29% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

The over-the-top (OTT) platform is an application-based service that directly delivers various top contents, such as movies and television (TV) shows to digital consumers over the internet. Unlike conventional cable facilities, OTT material can be directly accessed, streamed, downloaded, and viewed on diverse electronic devices, including personal computers (PCs), tablets, and smartphones. Apart from this, the OTT platform offers independent viewing at cost-effective prices and improved flexibility to stream movies, documentaries, and TV shows; therefore, it is used for commercial and personal purposes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Latin America OTT Platform Market Trends:

The growing proliferation of internet and smart device users, the ongoing expansion media and entertainment industry and the increasing need for online content, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, are majorly driving the market in the Latin America region. Furthermore, the shifting customer inclination toward OTT platforms over cables and satellite television sets due to the easy availability of high-quality media content, increased convenience, and better accessibility is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of Subscription-Video-on-Demand (SVoD) services, particularly among millennials and the low-prize subscription plans, is impelling the market growth. Additionally, the extensive integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the overall consumer experience by analyzing users’ preferences and offering customized content is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating number of OTT platforms that offer live streaming of events like sporting events, concerts, online gaming, and music streaming, along with the advent of video-on-demand services, are supporting the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Latin America OTT platform market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Amazon Prime Video (Amazon.com)

• Blim (Televisa S.A. de C.V)

• Cabletica (Liberty Latin America Ltd.)

• Claro Video (Claro)

• Fox (Fox Networks Group)

• Globo Play (Grupo Globo)

• Home Box Office Inc.( AT&T Inc.)

• Movistar Play

• Netflix Inc.

• Millicom International Cellular SA.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on revenue model, content type, streaming device, user type and service vertical.

Breakup by Revenue Model:

• Subscription Based

• Advertising Based

• Transaction Based

• Others

Breakup by Content Type:

• Video

o Entertainment and Infotainment

o Food, Travel and Fashion

o Sports Content

• Audio/Voip

• Online Gaming

• Music Streaming

• Communication

• Others

Breakup by Streaming Device:

• Smartphones and Tablets

• Desktops and Laptops

• Smart TV’s and Set-Top Box

• Gaming Console

• Others

Breakup by User Type:

• Personal

• Commercial

Breakup by Service Vertical:

• Media and Entertainment

• Education and Learning

• Gaming

• Health and Fitness

• IT and Telecom

• E-commerce

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Uruguay

• Colombia

• Chile

• Peru

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

