Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership With American Express Global Business Travel

Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.

Glisser will utilise the global resources of the Amex GBT team - who provide industry-leading software and support services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events - to service the on-going needs of their global client base. This currently includes organisations such as Pfizer, ASOS, Becker and the NHS.

Glisser was formed in 2014 and was originally focused on delivering audience engagement technology for in-person meetings and events. In March 2020 it successfully pivoted into the burgeoning virtual events space in response to the global pandemic, and now delivers enterprise-grade SaaS technology to cover the full spectrum of event formats. Glisser’s platform leads the industry in terms of scalability and customization, through its unique Software Development Kit (SDK).

As part of this partnership, Glisser will provide both strategic and technical support to Amex GBT clients as they look to extend the reach of their physical events and provide unique, engaging virtual and hybrid experiences. Glisser will host a series of exclusive webinars to educate and inform on best practice formats for both virtual and hybrid events.

Michael Piddock, CEO of Glisser, comments: “We’re excited by the global potential of this partnership and the joint value we can provide to the clients of both businesses. We look forward to collaborating with the Amex GBT team - not just from the perspective of our software - but also alongside them strategically to help our shared clients on their sustainability journeys and ESG commitments.”

Milton Rivera, VP Global Client Group of Amex GBT said: “This strategic partnership means Glisser’s customers will benefit from the unrivalled value, choice and expertise offered by Amex GBT. At the same time, Amex GBT’s customers can now access Glisser’s suite of audience engagement features and innovative products, including its Software Development Kit that provides a truly integrated and embedded offering for virtual meetings and events.”

About Glisser:

Glisser is the most engaging, customizable and scalable tech platform for meetings & events. The virtual and hybrid platform is uniquely built to maximize customization so you retain control of your brand and messaging. You can even plug event components directly into your own websites, intranets or any digital environment using our unique SDK.

Find out more at glisser.com.

About American Express Global Business Travel:

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT, and follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.