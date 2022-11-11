Medical Tourism Market 2023-2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Tourism market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Medical Tourism market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

Global Medical Tourism market size is estimated to be worth USD 77500 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 148290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7% during review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Segmentation by Types: -

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Segmentation by Applications: -

Personal

Group

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Medical Tourism market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

