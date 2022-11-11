Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Says 'Pay It Forward', Announces Bid for U.S. President 2024

The country music artist and former naval officer plans visits to early primary states, looks forward to grassroots campaigning combined with live events sponsored by his country band, Corey Stapleton & The Pretty Pirates.

/EIN News/ -- BILLINGS, Mont., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in the 2024 election cycle.

Stapleton, 55, served in the Montana state senate from 2001-2009, and most recently was elected Montana Secretary of State from 2017-2021. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-1997, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1992 and serving as Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) and aegis cruiser USS Hue City (CG-66).

With a 'Pay it Forward' campaign slogan, Stapleton says it's time for America to shift our focus to the economic future of the next generation.

"We're failing our children and grandchildren by racking up massive national debt, stealing part of their future. Our kids deserve the freedom and prosperity that we older Americans inherited. The buck stops here," Stapleton said.

In addition to forming a 'Testing the Waters' presidential campaign committee last spring, Stapleton recently released his second country music album of 2022, 'Anchors Aweigh', following his critically acclaimed album "Seachange". Stapleton believes that music is something which can bring all Americans together and hopes his presidential campaign will bring a freshness and positive vibe to American politics.

"We're more alike than we are different," Stapleton said. "When you look at the last few years in America, we see chaos, dysfunction, dishonesty, disappointment. It doesn't have to be that way. We're better than this."

"Join me," he says, "and we can truly change the future for the better--by planning and 'Paying it Forward' in the United States of America."

Stapleton holds a B.S. in General Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, M.A. in Political Science from Temple University, and M.S. in Financial Services from The American College.

