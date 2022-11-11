Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,619 in the last 365 days.

Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Says 'Pay It Forward', Announces Bid for U.S. President 2024

The country music artist and former naval officer plans visits to early primary states, looks forward to grassroots campaigning combined with live events sponsored by his country band, Corey Stapleton & The Pretty Pirates.

/EIN News/ -- BILLINGS, Mont., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in the 2024 election cycle.

Stapleton, 55, served in the Montana state senate from 2001-2009, and most recently was elected Montana Secretary of State from 2017-2021.  He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-1997, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1992 and serving as Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) and aegis cruiser USS Hue City (CG-66).

With a 'Pay it Forward' campaign slogan, Stapleton says it's time for America to shift our focus to the economic future of the next generation.

"We're failing our children and grandchildren by racking up massive national debt, stealing part of their future. Our kids deserve the freedom and prosperity that we older Americans inherited. The buck stops here," Stapleton said.

In addition to forming a 'Testing the Waters' presidential campaign committee last spring, Stapleton recently released his second country music album of 2022, 'Anchors Aweigh', following his critically acclaimed album "Seachange". Stapleton believes that music is something which can bring all Americans together and hopes his presidential campaign will bring a freshness and positive vibe to American politics.

"We're more alike than we are different," Stapleton said. "When you look at the last few years in America, we see chaos, dysfunction, dishonesty, disappointment. It doesn't have to be that way. We're better than this."

"Join me," he says, "and we can truly change the future for the better--by planning and 'Paying it Forward' in the United States of America."

Stapleton holds a B.S. in General Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, M.A. in Political Science from Temple University, and M.S. in Financial Services from The American College.

Contact Information:
Lorna Kuney
Communications
info@coreystapleton.com
(406)442-6633

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Stapleton for President

Featured Image for Stapleton for President

You just read:

Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Says 'Pay It Forward', Announces Bid for U.S. President 2024

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.