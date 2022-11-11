Human Capital Management Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027.
Human capital management (HCM) assists organizations in recruiting, managing, developing, and optimizing the value of employees. It covers various administrative and strategic procedures and processes, including workforce planning, training, payroll, performance management, compliance, and retirement services. It also handles many of the functions and processes needed for effective workforce management and saving time and capital.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing demand for HCM solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising need for faster management procedures and monitoring the performance of employees and automating the task in real-time to minimize manual efforts. Moreover, the growing adoption of remote working solutions is driving the market. Apart from this, key players are focusing on offering HCM solutions integrated with advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based solutions.
Human Capital Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
Automatic Data Processing Inc
Ceridian HCM Inc
Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
PeopleFluent Inc. (Learning Technologies Group plc)
Ramco Systems Limited
SAP SE
SumTotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft Limited)
UKG Inc
Workday Inc
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, deployment type, industry verticals.
Breakup by Component:
Software
Core HR
Recruiting
Workforce Management
Compensation and Payroll
Others
Service
Managed Service
Professional
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Industry Verticals:
BFSI
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Hospitality
Government
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
