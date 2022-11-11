Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Environmental Consulting Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022”, the environmental consulting services market size is predicted to reach a value of $56,394.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% since 2016. The global environmental consulting services market size is expected to grow from $56,394.3 million in 2021 to $93,612.9 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.7%. The global environmental consulting services market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $157,945.5 million in 2031. The environmental consulting services market growth is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Environmental Consulting Services Market

Companies in the environmental consultancy services market are constantly innovating and developing new services, such as carbon footprint management, maintaining cultural heritage, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), marine environment, landscape architecture, and noise and vibration management. Furthermore, companies are also innovating new industry specific methods to manage waste, such as wastewater treatment specific for the chemical, dairy, paper and pulp and mining industries. For instance, GE’s wastewater treatment and metal removal technologies enable manufacturing companies to reuse treated water and recover metals such as lead, copper, chromium and iron for commercial use. Such services are customized according to locations, environmental concerns, business industry, client requirements, and dynamic government regulations.

Environmental Consulting Services Market Overview

The environmental consulting services (ECS) market consists of the sales of ECS goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage the environment. Environmental consulting services involve offering solutions to private and public sector clients to address environmental issues and lower environmental impact in areas such as water pollution, waste, management, air quality, and soil contamination.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Site Remediation Consulting Services, Other Environmental Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence

By End:Users: Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others

By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By Geography: The environmental consulting services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, Sweco AB, Stantec Inc

