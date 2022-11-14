Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Size to Hit US$1.3 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

New Drug Development and Government Support are Increasing the Growth of the Hypoparathyroidism Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A low level of parathyroid hormone is produced by hypoparathyroidism. Parathyroid hormone maintains and regulates the balance between calcium and phosphorus. The rising prevalence of autoimmune disease and growing cases of neck surgery are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Extensive cancer radiation treatment on the neck or face and new technology advancements for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism is set to further enhance the overall market development for the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market in 2020 owing to the increasing thyroid-related diseases and increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulations. The Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report

2. Increasing number of thoracic surgeries, incidences of cancer, and new drug development are likely to aid the market growth of the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market report.

4. Lengthy clinical approval cycles and most trials that do not fulfill treatment guidelines established by regulatory authorities is poised to create hurdles for the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Diagnosed Type: Low Blood Calcium Levels held the largest share in the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hypoparathyroidism is a disorder during which the parathyroid glands present within the neck secrete low levels of parathormone and leads to an abnormally low level of calcium in the blood which adversely affects many physiologic processes.

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Treatment Type: Tablet held the largest share in the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Tablet for hypoparathyroidism treatment includes oral calcium carbonate tablets. Oral calcium supplements increase calcium levels within the blood and can cause gastrointestinal side effects like constipation in some people.

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market with a major share of 37.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing thyroid-related diseases and increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulations. An increasing number of thoracic surgeries and incidence of cancer is increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hypoparathyroidism Treatment industry are -

1. F Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

2. Shire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

3. Abbvie Inc.

4. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

5. Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

