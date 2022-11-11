InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Hawkmoon Resources' Assay Results from Five Drill Holes from its 2022 Drill Program on its Wilson Gold Project, Including an Interception of 8.48 g/t Gold over 2 Metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkmoon Resources HM HWKRF (FSE:966) has released assay results from five drill holes from its 2022 drill program on its Wilson Gold project, including an interception of 8.48 g/t gold over 2 metres.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President and CEO Branden Haynes, who discusses this news and the upcoming drill program in Quebec. The video is available for viewing on " I nvestmentPitch " and on " YouTube ". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Hawkmoon" in the search box.

The Wilson Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec in the mineral-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

There are a total of 7 gold showings on the Wilson Gold Project, with the Toussaint and Midrim showings being the largest. The Midrim showing is situated where a volcanic tuff contacts a gabbro or dioritic intrusive.

Of the 28 holes completed during the 2021 drilling program, 5 were completed at the Midrim showing. Hawkmoon received the highest gold grade for the program in HMW 21-28 at 83.6 grams per tonne gold over one metre.

The current drill program started in mid-July with the company drilling 10 holes for a total of 3,001 metres, with an average depth of 300 metres. Mineralized zones, typical of Wilson, were noted in all 10 holes, with more than one mineralized zone present in some holes. Highlights include Hole HMW 22-31, a deep hole which returned 2.0 metres of 8.48 g/t gold, was drilled to the southwest of HMW 21-7. This hole, designed to trace a deep gold zone higher up in the section, was the first significant deep gold intercept drilled to the west of the Toussaint.

Hole HMW 22-29, drilled to trace two gold zones seen in hole HMW 21-1 to the east, intersected both gold zones. Hole HMW 22-30 extended two gold zones, previously seen in HMW 21-9 to the east.

The shares are currently trading at $0.025. For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com , contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com .

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Hawkmoon Resources Corp has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com