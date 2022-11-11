Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-alcoholic beverage market size reached US$ 831.6 Billion in 2021. Non-alcoholic beverage refers to a non-intoxicating beverage that contains a very less amount of alcohol. It encompasses a wide range of refreshment beverages, including energy drinks, soft drinks, tea, coffee, juice, squash, hot chocolate, bottled water, and probiotics. It promotes post-exercise recovery, improves cardiovascular health, stimulates breast milk production, reduces risks of osteoporosis, promotes better sleep, reduces anxiety and stress, and improves metabolism. Additionally, it contains fewer calories as compared to alcoholic drinks, which assists in promoting weight management and melting abdominal fat. As a result, it is extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry across the globe.

Market Trends

At present, rising standards of living and the growing consumer awareness about maintaining health and wellness represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles are increasing the consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. In addition, changing food consumption patterns of individuals, along with escalating demand for processed food products across the globe, are driving the market. Along with this, the expansion of the retail sector is making it convenient for consumers to choose from numerous non-alcoholic beverages available in the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases and incorporation of health enhancement formulations in the product is also positively influencing the market. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness about the adverse effect of alcohol consumption on their health is encouraging key market players to introduce more non-alcoholic variants. Apart from this, these beverages assist in rehydrating the body, enhancing digestive functioning, improving cognitive abilities, and promoting better health, which is catalyzing their demand. In addition, the rising focus of market players on marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsement, is supporting market growth. Besides this, governments of various countries are organizing awareness programs to minimize alcohol intake, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers. Moreover, the introduction of multiple product variants with similar colors, textures, and tastes to alcoholic beverages is impelling the market growth. Non-alcoholic beverages contain vitamin C, B6, folates, carbohydrates, calcium, and magnesium, which improve bone health and PMS symptoms and prevent migraine attacks. This is encouraging consumers to replace sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) with non-alcoholic beverages and, in turn, driving their demand. Additionally, the introduction of natural ingredient-based non-alcoholic drinks due to the growing concerns for synthetic flavors, artificial colors, and chemical preservatives is offering lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers to introduce bio-based product variants and increase their existing sales. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,151.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arizona Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (TYO: 2502)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS: DANOY)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)

Red Bull GmbH

Suja Life LLC

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS: STBFY)

The Coca-Cola Company. (NYSE: KO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

Bottled Water

Sports and Energy Drinks

RTD Tea and Coffee

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bottles

Cans

Cartons

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail

Food Service

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

