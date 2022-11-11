Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Oxygen Concentrators Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022”, the oxygen concentrators market is predicted to reach a value of $19.57 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2016. The global oxygen concentrators market size is expected to grow from $19.57 billion in 2021 to $2,627.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 6.1%. The global oxygen concentrators market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 and reach $36.22 billion in 2031. The increasing focus of people on home healthcare across the globe is contributing to the growth of oxygen concentrators market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Oxygen Concentrators Market

Oxygen concentrators manufacturers are offering smart concentrators with sensors, voice guidance, inter-connected apps and digital platforms focused on studying usage patterns and measuring peak respiratory flow rates. Digital connectivity allows patients to connect the concentrators to mobile phones or personal computers to set timely alarms to plan the daily dosage. This allows companies to improve patients’ oxygen therapies by ensuring adherence to the prescription; keeping their condition under control. The use of such smart concentrators reduces emergency hospitalizations, and makes treatments well-planned and organized.

Overview Of The Oxygen Concentrators Market

The oxygen concentrators market consists of sales of oxygen concentrator devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to medical devices used for supplying oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The oxygen concentrator separates nitrogen and oxygen from the air in the environment and provides pure oxygen to the patient. There is no need for constant refilling for an oxygen concentrator as it draws oxygen from the surrounding air.

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Portable, Stationary

• By Technology: Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow, Others

• By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Pneumonia, Others

• By End User: Hospitals, Home Care, Others

• By Geography: The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides oxygen concentrators global market forecast, oxygen concentrators global market analysis and an overview of oxygen concentrators global market.

