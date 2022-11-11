Refractories Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refractories market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2021. Refractories are inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials with exceptionally high melting points. They are manufactured using materials such as fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, and chromite with excellent resistance to mechanical and thermal stress, corrosion from solids, liquids, and gases, physical wear or abrasion, and gas diffusion. They can withstand high industrial temperatures and pressures and are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded according to the required dimensions. They are widely used as interior linings in boilers, furnaces, and kilns to contain heat and protect material processing equipment from elevated temperatures.
Market Trends
The escalating demand for refractories from the iron and steel sectors represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising investments in large-scale infrastructure projects, especially in developing regions, is another major growth-inducing factor. In addition, there has been a significant shift from conventional tools toward refractories due to their higher temperature resistance, easy installation, and ability to manufacture bricks in customized shapes. Along with this, the increasing production of non-ferrous metals has augmented the product demand for use in internal lining applications. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capacities and product portfolio to gain a competitive edge. Besides this, the shifting inclination toward recycling refractory materials for manufacturing steel due to the introduction of stringent government regulations regarding emissions and tax incentives has propelled market growth. Other factors, including the rising usage of iron, steel, and glass in the automotive industry, increasing construction activities, rapid industrialization, surging adoption of unshaped refractories, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Coorstek Inc.
Imerys Usa Inc.
Krosaki Harima Corporation
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
Refratechnik Holding GmbH
RHI Magnesita GmbH
Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography
Breakup by Form:
Shaped Refractories
Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
Acidic and Neutral
Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Dry Press Process
Fused Cast
Hand Molded
Formed
Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
Clay-Based
Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
Graphite
Magnesite
Chromite
Silica
High Alumina
Zirconia
Others
Breakup by Application:
Iron and Steel
Cement
Non-Ferrous Metals
Glass
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
