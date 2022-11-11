Motor Race Month – The Macao Grand Prix Museum holds six themed workshops from 19 November

MACAU, November 11 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum will hold a total of six workshops for three consecutive weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 19 November. These “Dynamic Racing Car Workshops at Macao Grand Prix Museum” are rolled out to spotlight the Macau Grand Prix, spark lively vibes for the prestigious event and enrich the range of “tourism + events” elements.

Six themed workshops

The workshops will be held from 15:00 to 16:30 on 19, 20, 26 and 27 November, and 3 and 4 December. Around three different themes – “Racing Car Neon Sign Design”, “Fluid Car Painting” and “DIY Assembled Remote-Control Car”, the workshops will let children and grownups give play to their creativity. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will also join and greet participants for a close encounter.

Sign up for lots casting

Conducted in Cantonese, every workshop accommodates ten participants who are children aged between 5 – 12 (accompanied by an adult) or individuals at the age of 13 or above. After signup, lots will be cast to decide the list of participants. Interested individuals can visit the link: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/registration/registerMGPWorkshop.php between 9:00, 12 November and 17:00, 14 November, to choose the workshop theme and date as well as fill in the name of participant, contact number and email address. Participants chosen through the lots will receive an email confirmation on 16 November. Within the designated period, they are required to purchase admission tickets to the Museum on the corresponding date in advance while the workshops require no participation fee.

MGTO has been dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enhance its charm as a travel destination.

Rigorous compliance with anti-pandemic measures

MGTO will keep reinforcing cleaning of the indoor and outdoor facilities at the Museum with strict adherence to various anti-pandemic measures including the requirements for all visitors aged at three or above to wear a mask, undergo temperature check, scan the venue code and present Macao Health Code in green.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For details and ticketing, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en .