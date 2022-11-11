Read more about GBI Investigates Aggravated Assault in Richland, GA

Submit Release
Richland, GA (11/10/2022) – The GBI is investigating an aggravated assault in Richland, GA.  On November 9, 2022, the Richland Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland, GA.  A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested. The Richland Police Department responded and received additional information before calling the GBI. 

Aggravated assault arrest warrants have been issued for Raheem White, age 28, of Richland, GA.  White is wanted and considered armed and dangerous.  

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland Police Department at 229-887-3530 or the GBI investigative office in Americus, GA (Region 3) at 229-931-2439.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Southwestern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

