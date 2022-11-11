Results of construction sector survey 2021

MACAU, November 11 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Receipts of the Construction Sector grew by 8.2% year-on-year to MOP56.58 billion in 2021, with Receipts from Construction Works Performed (MOP55.19 billion) rising by 7.8%. Expenditure of the sector increased by 7.7% year-on-year to MOP51.62 billion. Gross Surplus rose by 13.4% to MOP4.97 billion, and Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy expanded by 12.6% to MOP14.68 billion. Gross Fixed Capital Formation totalled MOP250 million, up by 46.2% year-on-year.

A total of 4,127 establishments were operating in the Construction Sector in 2021, an increase of 88 year-on-year. Among them, 1,239 were engaged in construction projects with permits and 2,888 were engaged in simple renovation projects. Total number of persons engaged rose by 3,751 year-on-year to 44,796.

Receipts of the establishments engaged in construction projects with permits swelled by 8.3% year-on-year to MOP52.49 billion in 2021, of which Receipts from Construction Works Performed climbed by 7.9% to MOP51.14 billion. Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP47.92 billion, up by 7.7% year-on-year. Gross Surplus rose by 15.1% to MOP4.57 billion and Gross Value Added went up by 13.3% to MOP12.83 billion.

Analysed by type of construction project, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the private sector decreased by 1.1% year-on-year to MOP30.95 billion, of which receipts from construction of new private residential buildings (MOP2.48 billion) declined by 37.4%, while receipts from construction of hotels and entertainment facilities (MOP24.61 billion) grew by 3.2%. Meanwhile, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the public sector swelled by 25.3% year-on-year to MOP20.19 billion; receipts from construction of public infrastructure (MOP9.09 billion) rose by 18.5% on account of an increase in receipts from construction of the light rapid transit and roads, as well as refuse and sewage treatment facilities; on the other hand, receipts from construction of other public facilities (MOP2.27 billion) recorded a fall of 37.8%.

Receipts of the establishments undertaking simple renovation projects totalled MOP4.10 billion in 2021, up by 6.7% year-on-year; Receipts from Construction Works Performed rose by 6.6% to MOP4.05 billion. Expenditure of these establishments grew by 7.9% to MOP3.69 billion. With expenditure rising faster than receipts, Gross Surplus went down by 2.7% to MOP400 million. Gross Value Added stood at MOP1.84 billion, a rise of 8.3% year-on-year.

The Construction Sector Survey covers all establishments engaged in construction projects with permits as the main contractor or first-level sub-contractor, as well as establishments engaged in simple renovation projects, in 2021.

In addition, DSEC conducted the Survey on Architectural and Engineering Consultancy Services, with the aim of providing more comprehensive statistics on the Construction Sector. Survey results indicated that a total of 282 establishments were engaged in architectural and engineering consultancy services in 2021, a decrease of 7 year-on-year; number of persons engaged dropped by 100 to 2,551. Receipts of these establishments increased by 0.8% year-on-year to MOP2.38 billion, while their Expenditure reduced by 2.4% to MOP2.03 billion. These establishments posted a Gross Surplus of MOP345 million, a growth of 24.9% year-on-year. Gross Value Added rose by 5.2% to MOP1.12 billion. Detailed results of the survey are published in the brief report of the Construction Sector Survey.