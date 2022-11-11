Facilitating over 1,000 business matching sessions: Macao enterprises report their expectations are met at the CIIE

MACAU, November 11 - The six-day "5th China International Import Expo" came to a successful conclusion today (10 November). During the event, Macao enterprises had more than 1,000 business matching sessions. Two live streaming interviews at CIIE conducted by influencers attracted over 70,000 views online.

Participating Macao enterprises mainly engage in food and beverage trade, dining, e-commerce and logistic businesses. According to some of the exhibitors, interactive installation in the exhibition pavilion and the demonstration of Macao's special hand-made bakery product effectively attract more visitors. At the same time, many participating trade visitors are interested in their products, and the results of CIIE met their expectations.

35 Macao enterprises showcasing products and services

IPIM set up two pavilions, namely "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries" and “Service Trade Zone - Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Service Pavilion”.

In the two pavilions, 35 Macao enterprises displayed made-in-Macao, Macao brands, food and beverages products from Portuguese-speaking countries represented by Macao enterprises, and professional services in various fields.

Diversified activities “bringing participants to Macao”

In the pavilions, video consultation services and six food tasting activities were arranged.

Through the on-site multi-media equipment and participating in related promotional activities, many exhibitors learned about the products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as the advantages of the business environment of Hengqin and Macao. They became more interested in conducting a field visit or in-depth travel in Macao with a smart visa, so as to plan their companies’ future development based on various advantages of Macao.

IPIM led economic and trade delegation to learn from CIIE

In addition, IPIM also organised an economic and trade delegation of more than 50 people to Shanghai to participate in the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to learn the development trends of various industries. They also participated in the “Macao as Platform – Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” Themed Forum and Co-operation Matching Session held by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Macao SAR Government to discuss the development of the China-PSC platform in Macao.