Global Urology Medical Lasers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Urology Medical Lasers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Urology Medical Lasers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022”, the urology medical lasers market is predicted to reach a value of $910.7 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% since 2016. The global urology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $910.7 million in 2021 to $1,165.5 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.1%. The global urology medical lasers market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 and reach $1,509.2 million in 2031. Companies in the urology medical lasers market are increasingly opting for mergers and acquisitions to improve their product portfolio and strengthen their geographic presence.

Key Trends In The Urology Medical Lasers Market

Companies in the urology medical lasers market are increasingly adopting the use of new technology. Innovative treatment options such as robotic surgery and other minimally invasive surgery using laser-guided technologies are more frequently used to manage urological conditions. The goal of minimally invasive surgery through laser technology is to achieve the same objective as traditional surgery through a less destructive incision and ensure a faster recovery. The adoption of novel technologies has lowered the use of inpatient events such as prostatectomies, cystectomies, and nephrectomies. . For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of innovative medical and surgical products, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications in urology. The SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser dust stones into very fine particles faster than other laser systems.

Overview Of The Urology Medical Lasers Market

The urology medical lasers market report consists of sales of urology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture urology medical lasers. Urology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the urinary system such as urinary stones and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Urology Medical Lasers Market Segmentation

• By Laser Type: Holmium Laser System, Diode Laser System, Thulium Laser System, Other Laser Types

• By Application: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), Other Applications

• By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global urology medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Quanta System S.p.A

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides urology medical lasers global market research and an overview of urology medical lasers global market. The market report analyzes urology medical lasers global market size, urology medical lasers global market growth drivers, urology medical lasers global market trends, urology medical lasers global market segments, urology medical lasers global market major players, urology medical lasers global market growth across geographies, and urology medical lasers global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The urology medical lasers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

