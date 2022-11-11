Crowdfunding Market to Reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, Propelled by Increasing Social Media Influence

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global crowdfunding market size reached US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Crowdfunding aids in raising capital for a project or venture from many individuals using the internet. It relies on different websites and social networking platforms to directly access the market and eliminate the dependence on banks or venture capitalists. Nowadays, social media platforms are being preferred for crowdfunding by various companies as it acts as a free promotion resource and can reach a global audience. Moreover, it enables the companies to pre-sell and market products at their convenience.

Market Trends

With the continuously rising competition in the global crowdfunding market, the leading players are focusing on differentiating themselves from competitors with their offerings, innovation, price point and attractive offers. Apart from this, the increasing influence of social media is fueling the growth of the market as they offer a platform to provide feedback and valuable information on developing a new product. Consequently, several enterprises are promoting ideas on social media platforms for gauging audience interest. Furthermore, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), numerous countries are actively relying on crowdfunding platforms to raise money to support the healthcare staff and provide them with the required equipment. For instance, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) recently announced a partnership with the crowdfunding platform for donation crowdfunding to support the front liners with the MKN20 protocol to distribute the items to hospitals nationwide. Besides this, the launch of Sponsorships, a crowdfunding feature of YouTube, is assisting creators on the platform to monetizing their content and increase their overall engagement with the audience. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Reward-based

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies and Theater

Real Estate

Music

Technology

Publishing

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc. and Patreon Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

