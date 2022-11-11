Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the stem cell therapy market is predicted to reach a value of $4.01 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.9% since 2016. The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to grow from $4,019.6 million in 2021 to $10.60 billion in 2026 at a rate of 21.4%. The global stem cell therapy market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 and reach $18.17 billion in 2031. The rapid increase in the aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of cancer cases and chronic diseases, contributing to the growth of the stem cell therapy market.

Key Trends In The Stem Cell Therapy Market

Drug manufacturers are investing in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived NK cells, and a few have reached clinical trial phases. Companies in the market are combining iPSCs unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential to derive natural killer (NK) cell product to create more persistent and effective ‘killer’ cells. For instance, in 2020, Cytovia Therapeutics, a US based biopharmaceutical company developing natural killer immunotherapies for cancer, in collaboration with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research institute announced filing of provisional patent for iPSC -derived NK cells to produce unlimited on-demand NK and CAR-NK cells for the treatment of cancer. Furthermore, in 2019, Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a US based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, announced completion of an initial safety assessment on first patient for its iPSC-derived NK Cell Cancer Immunotherapy FT500.

Overview Of The Stem Cell Therapy Market

The stem cell therapy market consists of the sales of stem cell therapy and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

• By Cell Source: Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells

• By Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics

• By Geography: The global stem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences, Gamida Cell

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 provides stem cell therapy global market research, stem cell therapy market analysis and an overview of stem cell therapy global market. The market report analyzes stem cell therapy global market size, stem cell therapy global market growth drivers, stem cell therapy market segments, stem cell therapy global market major players, stem cell therapy market trends, stem cell therapy market growth across geographies, and stem cell therapy market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

